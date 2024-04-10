Hundreds sounded off on the new Hollywood-style Detroit sign. Reactions were mixed

(WXYZ) — The new Hollywood-style Detroit sign that was set along highways in the city for the NFL Draft was installed on Tuesday. The sign, with 8-foot letters, was placed along I-94.

When we originally posted the rendering, it got hundreds of comments with mixed reaction, and needless to say, the real sign is also garnering mixed reactions.

Jay Daniels: "That's so tacky!"

Bob Wohlfeil: "I loved the big tire, better.."

Judy Dorrell: "It looks great just drove by it today."

Deborah Leigh: "Kinda feel like we didn't need that, but...ok. Looks...um...great."

Lindsey Green: "They definitely could've picked a better font."

Brian De Leo: "Love it! Needs something behind it.'

Clinton Delp: "Not too sure. Unless it changes colors at night, a complete bust. Who knows. Not overwhelming so far."

Elaine Johnson: "I think it looks great, too."

Kimberly Stankiewicz: "This is a completely eyesore."

