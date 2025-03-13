Hundreds demand change to Michigan's no-fault auto law in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of protesters showed up in Lansing Wednesday advocating for changes to Michigan’s auto insurance law.

The Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church organized the demonstration.

Those in attendance participated in a prayer session and a rally, and they met directly with Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

FOX 17 has brought you updates for years on reforms to the state’s no-fault insurance law, which took effect in 2019. It was meant to bring costs down and provide more coverage options, but the reforms led to medical providers losing substantial reimbursements, resulting in many patients losing access to in-home care and critical rehabilitation services.

Advocates want lawmakers to support legislation that would give crash survivors better care quality.

Insurance Alliance of Michigan Executive Director Erin McDonough says, “More than 200,000 previously uninsured drivers can now afford insurance, and the reforms have led to rate reductions for drivers and a crackdown on fraud and overcharging, which is helping all drivers save even more money. The catastrophically injured in Michigan continue to receive the medically necessary care they need."

