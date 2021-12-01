How to talk to your kids about school shootings

MICHIGAN — In the wake of the tragedy that left multiple students dead and others hurt in a school shooting near Detroit on Tuesday, some kids may express apprehension about going back to school.

Belding High School Principal Michael Ostrander tells us how we should talk to kids about school shootings.

Watch the full interview above.

READ MORE: 15-year-old suspect charged with murder, terrorism in Oxford High School shooting

READ MORE: 'Things we can control': Helping your kids manage emotions after a school shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube