How to be safe and healthy around water this summer

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department has released tips on water safety in observance of Healthy and Safe Swimming Week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says more than 1,000 people drowned in the Great Lakes between 2010 and 2021. We're also told more than 713 water-related illnesses were reported between 2012 and 2021.

The state advises residents to do the following to stay safe and healthy around water:

Limit the number of germs in the water and your body.

Don’t swallow water.

Do not venture into the water with diarrhea.

Take a shower before entering the water.

Don’t urinate or defecate while in the water.

Have kids take restroom breaks every hour and change diapers away from water.

Be safe while swimming and boating.

Ensure all participants know basic skills in water safety.

Wear life jackets.

Designate an adult to supervise swimmers.

Know the signs when someone needs rescuing and how to apply CPR.

Bar entry to backyard pools when unsupervised.

Earn a boating safety certificate (required if born after June 30, 1996).

Know how to safely treat water with chemicals.

Follow all instructions on labels.

Open containers in a ventilated area while wearing PPE.

Do not mix chemicals.

Keep all chemicals in a secure place.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

“Everyone plays a role in preventing pool-related illnesses, injuries and deaths,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Use proper hygiene when maintaining and using pools, make sure you and loved ones have basic swimming and water safety skills when partaking in water sports, and prevent access to backyard pools when not supervised.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube