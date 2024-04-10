How do people feel about Detroit's beautification efforts ahead of the NFL Draft?

(WXYZ) — The new Hollywood-style Detroit sign went up along I-94 on Tuesday, with just over two weeks until the NFL Draft.

The response garnered hundreds of comments and has people all over the city talking.

It's one piece of a massive beautification effort across the city as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come into Detroit for the draft.

Check out some of the other beautification efforts in the video below

=Beautification projects underway ahead of 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

We went out to Detroit to talk to people and hear what they thought about the efforts underway across the city.

"It's good crowded, good crowded, It's very good. It's good to see a lot of positive tourist attractions downtown," one man told us..

"Bigger energy down here. You see more smiles now instead of frowns, you see more smiles" Raymond Hershaw said. "We're seeing a lot of development down here. See a lot of things going up. It's very, very, very exciting."

"The vibes out here are beautiful, especially in the summertime when the weather's nice," another man said.

"Detroit's thriving, but in the community is it really thriving? You wanna show it off to people? You know, they come in from out of town like this is where I live at. Look at it, ain't it, ain't it nice? You know, besides downtown, this is where I live," Samuel Bates said.

"It's very impressive. I just can't wait until they really venture out into the neighborhoods," Brenda Bates added.

"Better? Well, they closed all the streets off so that you're better off on foot," Gary Zundel said.

"I'm not excited for that traffic, but I'm excited," Faith Miller said. "It's bringing more people in. It's more diverse. It just makes you want to come out and see the city more and adventure more."

"The Hudson building come up, there's all sorts of changes going on. There's a lot more to see," Zundel added. "Everything's been spruced up real nice."

"I'm just excited to see who's gonna be coming to the city to see the draft," Miller added.

"I love the vibe of this. I'm impressed with it. Everybody's been super friendly," Boy Meyer, who is visiting from Minnesota said.

"You really see like how much they're putting into the city. So, yeah, it's dope," Miller said.

"A lot of smiling faces. I saw people walking to and from work, go get lunch coming back and that sort of thing. I used to work downtown Minneapolis and that's the part about it I love and it hasn't been like that since COVID. So I think you guys got something going here for sure. But I wish we had so, yeah, including a playoff team," Meyer said.

"The sky is the limit, you know, for what we can do. But we gotta put our hand together, put our resources and efforts together in order to make that happen," Samuel Bates said.

