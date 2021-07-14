House Oversight Committee announces investigation into UIA

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan House Oversight Committee Chairman Steve Johnson announced Wednesday that he plans to launch an investigation into the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

“The Unemployment Agency has been a complete mess,” Johnson said. “From all the fraudulent activity occurring within the agency to their latest letter to nearly 700,000 Michiganders potentially demanding they pay funds back, the UIA is a disaster and there needs to be leadership changes now. How about before asking people to pay funds back due to the state’s mistake, they ask former director Steve Gray to pay back his $86,000 hush fund payment.”

READ MORE: Michigan UIA wrongfully included four reasons on PUA application, now asking claimants to re-certify

The House Oversight Committee will be conducting multiple hearings on the issue.

Officials from the UIA have previously appeared before the committee on multiple occasions.