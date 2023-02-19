'Home Improvement' stars Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning will be guests at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that Home Improvement stars Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning will be guests at the upcoming event. It will be held May 19-21 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Karn and Dunning will be at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. An autograph from Karn will be available to purchase for $60. A photo op with him will be available for $80, and a masked selfie will be available for $60. An autograph/masked selfie combination can also be purchased for $100. A quote up to six words from Karn will also be available for $20.

An autograph from Dunning will be available for $50. A photo op with her will be available for $70, and a selfie will be available for $50. An autograph/selfie combination will be available to purchase for $80. A duo photo op with both Karn and Dunning will be available for $140.

Home Improvement aired on ABC from 1991-1999. The series follows Tim Taylor (Tim Allen), who hosts the home improvement show Tool Time. It also focuses on Taylor’s family life with his wife Jill (Patricia Richardson), and three sons: Brad (Zachery Ty Bryan), Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), and Mark (Taran Noah Smith). The series takes place in Detroit, Michigan.

Karn played Al Borland, Tim’s assistant on Tool Time. One of Al’s recurring gags was avoiding dangerous situations on the show, caused by Tim, by saying “I don’t think so Tim.” Starting in the fourth season, Al became a co-owner of the hardware store Harry’s Hardware. In the series finale, Al married Trudy McHale (Megan Cavanagh). Karn also played Al in a 1997 episode of ABC’s Soul Man, which starred Dan Aykroyd.

Thirty years ago!!! Home Improvement premiered 30 years ago!!! Thank you Matt, David and Carmen for including me in the incredible experience 💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/7T38K5Q1JF — Richard Karn (@TheRichardKarn) September 18, 2021

Dunning played Heidi Keppert, the second Tool Girl on Tool Time. Heidi was introduced in the show’s third season, replacing Lisa (Pamela Anderson), who was the Tool Girl in the first two seasons. At the start of an episode of Tool Time, Heidi would introduce Tim and Al by asking the studio audience “Does everybody know what time it is?” One of Heidi’s notable storylines in the series was when Tim and Jill had to help deliver her baby at a gas station. Before being cast as Heidi, Dunning appeared as a different character in the second season episode “Overactive Glance.”

Karn’s other work includes the Hulu series PEN15, the 2017 film F the Prom, and hosting Family Feud from 2002-2006. He later reunited with Allen when he played Bill McKendree in two episodes of Last Man Standing. Karn and Allen also co-hosted the 2021 competition series Assembly Required and the 2022 documentary series More Power, which aired on History. Dunne’s other work includes The WB’s The Jamie Foxx Show, ABC’s Boy Meets World, and FOX’s Married… with Children.

Karn and Dunning will be at Motor City Comic Con May 19-21. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website. A video message from Karn and Dunning can be watched below:

