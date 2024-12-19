Holiday travel and gas prices: Updates and tips heading into the holiday week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It going to be a busy few weeks for many, and AAA is projecting roughly 119.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this year.

AAA expects an additional 3 million travelers this holiday season compared to last year, specifically anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before Christmas and the weekend after the holiday.

Of those numbers, nearly 90 percent of holiday travelers will be driving to their destinations.

The good news if you’re hitting the road, however, is that gas prices are expected to remain around $3 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, predicted a few updates regarding gas prices heading into the holidays.

"Usually right around Christmas is the time that prices eventually bottom out," De Haan explained. "I do think that prices will in Michigan continue to average between $2.80 a gallon, on the days before prices jump up, and other days when they jump up they could go briefly above three dollars, maybe $3.09 or $3.19 a gallon.”

According to GasBuddy, the state average is at about $3.09 a gallon with additional prices per gallon in other West Michigan areas listed below:



Kent County is sitting at an average of $3 per gallon, Ottawa County at $2.99, and Muskegon at $2.95 per gallon.

AAA is also sharing its advice on when to hit the road:

Friday, Dec. 20: The busiest time to travel is between 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Between 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22: Between 3 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to have minimal traffic delays, according to AAA.

