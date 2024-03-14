Hillsdale County Sheriff's Sergeant charged with assault of inmates

HILLSDALE, Mich. — A Sergeant working in the Hillsdale County jail now faces assault and misconduct in office charges.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office announced the charges Thursday, March 14. Sgt. Ronald Leggitt is accused of spraying a single inmate with pepper spray six times over an 80 minute period. Prosecutors say Leggitt stood just inches from the inmate when using the spray.

The inmate was brought into the Hillsdale County Jail on December 16, 2021. Jail officers were told the woman had resisted efforts to arrest her. According to the Attorney General's office, the inmate tried to disrupt the booking process.

Deputies placed her in an emergency restraint chair; restrained her in wrist and ankle cuffs as well as a chest restraint. The Attorney General's office says she was in those restraints during 5 of the 6 alleged assaults by pepper spray.

Leggitt faces one county of Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony, and six counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony.

“Law enforcement officers have an obligation to protect the physical safety of those within their custody," said Dana Nessel. “When their conduct stoops to criminality, we must take such allegations very seriously. My department prioritizes matters of public integrity and will continue to hold those who violate the rule of law accountable."

The case will be held in neighboring Lenawee County. All judges in Hillsdale County recused themselves from the case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube