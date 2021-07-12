High bacteria levels close 17 beaches across Michigan

(WXYZ) — High bacteria levels, some of which are being attributed to storm runoff, have closed 17 beaches across the State of Michigan.
They closed beaches, according to the state, include:
- Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach in Clinton County
- Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park in Oakland County
- Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County
- Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - South Linwood Beach Township Park in Bay County
- Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach in Midland County
- Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth in Oakland County
- Cass Lake - Willow Beach St (Keego Harbor) in Oakland County
- Walnut Lake - Bloomfield Square Beach Association in Oakland County
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County
- Grand Traverse Bay-East - Traverse City State Park in Grand Traverse County
- Grand Traverse Bay-West - Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County
- Grand Traverse Bay-West - Senior Center in Grand Traverse County
- Wolverine Lake - Spring Lake Heights Annex I in Oakland County
- Sherwood Lake - Ledgewood in Oakland County
- Walker Lake - Emerald Lake Homeowners Association - Sandshore in Oakland County
- Maceday Lake - Mountain View C.C. Subdivision in Oakland County
- Elizabeth Lake - ECHPOA in Oakland County
You can check the list of closings for up-to-date information on the Department of Environmental Quality website.