Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

High bacteria levels close 17 beaches across Michigan

items.[0].videoTitle
High bacteria levels, some of which are being attributed to storm runoff, have closed 17 beaches across the State of Michigan.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 08:34:41-04

(WXYZ) — High bacteria levels, some of which are being attributed to storm runoff, have closed 17 beaches across the State of Michigan.

They closed beaches, according to the state, include:

  • Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach in Clinton County
  • Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park in Oakland County
  • Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County
  • Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - South Linwood Beach Township Park in Bay County
  • Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach in Midland County
  • Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth in Oakland County
  • Cass Lake - Willow Beach St (Keego Harbor) in Oakland County
  • Walnut Lake - Bloomfield Square Beach Association in Oakland County
  • Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County
  • Grand Traverse Bay-East - Traverse City State Park in Grand Traverse County
  • Grand Traverse Bay-West - Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County
  • Grand Traverse Bay-West - Senior Center in Grand Traverse County
  • Wolverine Lake - Spring Lake Heights Annex I in Oakland County
  • Sherwood Lake - Ledgewood in Oakland County
  • Walker Lake - Emerald Lake Homeowners Association - Sandshore in Oakland County
  • Maceday Lake - Mountain View C.C. Subdivision in Oakland County
  • Elizabeth Lake - ECHPOA in Oakland County

You can check the list of closings for up-to-date information on the Department of Environmental Quality website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time