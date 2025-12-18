'He’s here.' Testimony reveals details of apartment incident in Sherrone Moore case

(WXYZ) — Ex-University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore confronted his former staffer as she was preparing to leave town December 10 after filing a report with the university, according to testimony obtained by the Scripps News Group.

According to the court transcript, Pittsfield Township Detective Jessica Welker testified on December 12 that the former staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, called police and said her client called her, saying, “He’s here. He’s here. Sherrone is here.”

The former staffer had reportedly tried to cut off communication with Moore on December 8, but he allegedly continued to call and text in the days leading up to the incident.

Moore reportedly barged into her apartment before the former staffer could secure the door after she heard footsteps outside.

According to the testimony, the former staffer started backing up as he was approaching her and then Moore grabbed two butter knives out of her drawer, saying “you ruined my life.”

The former staffer reportedly then called her attorney and when Moore heard the attorney’s voice, he backed up and turned the knives on himself, saying he was going to kill himself, according to the court transcript.

Moore eventually left the apartment and was arrested later that day.

According to the testimony, Moore also sent messages on the same date of the incident that read “I hate you. My blood is on your hand.”

Moore allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he was in an intimate relationship with the former staffer for about two years.

Moore was released on bond last Friday after being arraigned on multiple charges, including felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking and breaking and entering.

