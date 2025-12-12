What we know about the hours leading up to Sherrone Moore's arrest

(WXYZ) — As former University of Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore seemed to spiral Wednesday, he made a stop at an apartment complex where his executive assistant lives. She's said to be the woman with whom he had an inappropriate relationship.

Woman witnesses Sherrone Moore's arrest at church

Chilling dispatch audio details an alleged assault at the apartment of Moore's executive assistant: "Subject just called the caller, told her there's a male at the location, and now it's attacking her. Then states been stalking her for months."

Apartment complex

It happened in Pittsfield Township around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Heard probably like a thud more-so, not like a door closing or slamming, it was like something hitting the wall or something heavy really dropping," said Justin Giardini.

Giardini lives next door to the woman who alleges Moore assaulted her.

"I wasn't thinking thinking it was anything serious like that, like, I just thought somebody dropped something to be honest. Now thinking about what it was, who it was, what happened, it's just kind of crazy to think it was happening right next door it me. I didn't even know," he said.

Prior to the alleged assault, dispatchers received a call from Moore's wife saying he threatened to kill himself.

"Got a call from S1's wife in Ann Arbor saying that the subject is suicidal losing his job today. Suicidal," you can hear on dispatch audio from Broadcastify. "They're also advising when he left the location on their call. He walked out with several knives."

Moore's wife reportedly gave police her husband's location tracked through his phone. Saline police took Moore into custody in a church parking lot Wednesday evening, nearly two hours after he left the apartment complex where his executive assistant lives.

"The vehicle was near that shed in the back, it was like a navy blue Tahoe that I saw and the cop cars were all surrounded," said Lindsey Trott.

Trott was picking up her daughter when she happened to spot police swarming an SUV at the corner of Willis and Saline Milan Road.

"It seemed like too much for just somebody to be getting pulled over ... so I knew it had to be something much larger," she said.

The arrest follows a dizzying fall from grace in which Moore, who played a key role in Michigan's undefeated 2023 championship season as an assistant and interim head coach, was fired after the university says there was "credible evidence" he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail and the prosecutor's office is now weighing charges.