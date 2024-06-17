Here are the GoFundMe pages verified by officials after Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

(WXYZ) — As the community grapples with the Rochester Hills splash pad shooting that injured 9 on Saturday evening, people are looking for ways they can help.

Following the mass shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office warned of phony fundraising scams on the internet.

"Some nefarious characters have created phony Go Fund Me pages, purporting to benefit victims of Saturday’s splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills," read the statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard called the scammers “bottom-feeding scumbags” who are trying to use the tragedy to their advantage.

Since then, the sheriff’s office has verified two GoFundMe pages that are working to raise money for some of the victims.

The first is a GoFundMe set up for the Coughlin Family. According to the page, the family walked to the splash pad shortly after getting ice cream when they heard gunshots. The GoFundMe page says the parents each grabbed a child to protect them and were shot.

“Because of their heroic actions, their children were protected and able to go home that evening,” the page reads.

You can read more about the family and donate here.

The second GoFundMe verified by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is one for the Bebout Family.

According to the page, the mother and her young sons were injured in the splash pad shooting.

“As of right now everyone is stable and they will be undergoing surgeries to repair what’s been damaged,” the page reads.

You can read more about the family and donate here.

As more fundraisers are verified by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, we will list them here.