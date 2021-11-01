Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment begins Monday, runs through Jan. 15

LANSING, Mich. — Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment begins Monday and runs through Jan. 15, 2022.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michiganders have more plans to choose from, more low- or no-cost coverage options and more time to enroll for next year.

“Michigan has called for expanded health coverage opportunities throughout the pandemic, and I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for its continued work in lowering costs to high-quality, comprehensive health insurance for Michigan’s working families,” Whitmer said. “Through increased subsidies, an extended enrollment period and more investment in local assistance, Michiganders have the support they need to get covered for 2022.”

Anita Fox, director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, says Michigan is one of the least expensive states in the country to purchase health insurance.

“Comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes, so Open Enrollment is an important opportunity for Michiganders to protect their health and financial wellness,” Fox said.

Free, local enrollment help can be found here or by calling 800-318-2596.

Michigan consumers will be able to choose from 174 approved health plans from 10 insurers on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

In addition, more off-Marketplace plans are also available, bringing the total number of individual plans available to Michiganders to 256.

The average rate increase on the individual market is 4.7%, compared to the 6% average annual increase in health care costs seen during the last two years.

Through increased subsidies established by the American Rescue Plan, more Michiganders will continue to qualify for low- or no-cost coverage in 2022.

Consumers in Michigan saw an average premium reduction of 45% through these subsidies in 2021.

$3.3 million in grants have also been awarded to three Michigan organizations to expand access to qualified Navigators who provide free assistance to consumers who need help signing up for health coverage.