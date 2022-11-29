Hastings and Auburn mayors to begin serving in positions in Michigan Association of Mayors

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The mayors of Hastings and Auburn will soon begin working in their new positions for the Michigan Association of Mayors (MAM). Their one-year terms will begin on January 1.

The two mayors were elected for the positions at the organization’s annual board meeting on October 20.

Hastings Mayor David Tossava will be the president of the association. He was elected as mayor for the City of Hastings in November 2016. Before being elected as mayor, he was elected as a city councilmember in November 2008. Tossava served two four-year terms in the position. He previously worked for the Department of Public Works as a mechanic, and later as superintendent.

Tossava has served the past year as the Michigan Association of Mayors’ vice president. He has also served as a member of the association’s board. He is also a member of the Michigan Municipal League’s Workers’ Compensation Fund Board.

“I get to represent my city and brag about my city all over the state of Michigan,” Tossava said about his new position. “I feel privileged to be able to serve on this association with my fellow mayors and talk about issues we all share, whether we’re a big city or a small city or village.”

Michigan Municipal League Auburn Mayor Lee Kilbourn

Auburn Mayor Lee Kilbourn will be the vice president of the Michigan Association of Mayors. He has been the mayor of Auburn since 2011, and previously served as mayor after being elected in 1981. Kilbourn has also served on several community organizations and the Auburn-Williams Fire District for 25 years.

Kilbourn has served on the Michigan Association of Mayors’ board for several years, including a stint as the board president.

“I am honored to serve as vice president of this excellent organization,” said Kilbourn. “I look forward to working with MAM President Tossava to help lead our fellow mayors and village presidents through the next year.”

The Michigan Association of Mayors is the official organization of Michigan’s chief elected officials. It represents 139 communities throughout the state. The association works to assist the chief elected officials advance various interests and operations of communities represented by its members and all Michigan communities, promote cooperation among communities statewide, and advocate local interests at the state and federal level.

