'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn will be guests at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri) will be guests at the upcoming event. Both actors will be at the event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

In addition to Saturday and Sunday, Gunn will also be at Motor City Comic Con on Friday, May 19.

An autograph from Rooker will be available for $60, and a photo op will be available for $75. An autograph from Gunn will be available for $40, and a photo op will be available for $60. A selfie with Gunn will also be available for $40, as well as an autograph/selfie combo for $60. Duo photo ops with both actors will be available for $125.

Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Rooker and Gunn both starred in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and its 2017 sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Both films were directed by Gunn’s brother James Gunn. In the films, Yondu kidnapped Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and raised him as his own. He is also the leader of the Ravagers. Kraglin Obfonteri is a member of the Ravagers. Both actors reprised their roles in the 2022 Disney+ special The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Rooker and Gunn also played alternate versions of their characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse in the Disney+ animated series What If…?. The episode “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord” showed Yondu kidnapping and raising T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) instead of Peter Quill.

Gunn also reprised the role of Kraglin Obfonteri in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. He will return as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is scheduled to be released on May 5. Gunn also performs the motion capture of Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who is voiced by Bradley Cooper.

Both actors also appeared in James Gunn’s 2021 DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad. In the film, Rooker played Savant/Brian Durlin and Gunn played both Weasel and Calendar Man.

Rooker’s other work includes playing Melre Dixon in AMC’s The Walking Dead, 2022’s White Elephant, and 1995’s Mallrats. Gunn’s other work includes playing Kirk Gleason in The CW’s Gilmore Girls, 2010’s Super, and 2000’s The Special.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 #1 (July 2008)

Although Marvel Comics has had a Guardians of the Galaxy team since 1969, the team with the characters from the movies was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy #1 in 2008 by writers Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning and artist Paul Pelletier. Lanning will also be at Motor City Comic Con on all three days.

Both Rooker and Gunn will be at Motor City Comic Con May 20-21. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

