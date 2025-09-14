DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are back home and Greektown businesses are counting on loyal fans to navigate construction barriers for Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Greektown, one of downtown Detroit's entertainment hot spots, remains largely under construction with most of Monroe Street closed until late 2026. But behind the barricades and narrow sidewalks, small business owners are gearing up for another Lions season with optimism.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Greektown businesses prepare for Detroit Lions season amid construction

"Our street may be closed down, but our sidewalks and doors are always open," Yanni Dionisopoulos said.

Dionisopoulos co-owns multiple Greektown businesses, including the new country bar Who Loves Ya Baby. He says the ongoing construction has been particularly challenging in recent weeks.

"The last few weeks, it's been a lot more noticeable. Thank God the Lions are back in town," Dionisopoulos said.

For downtown businesses, game days are crucial revenue drivers. Dionisopoulos says Lions home games often bring in 10 times the business of a normal Sunday.

"A lot, and it's deeply needed and it helps with our business, our staff," Dionisopoulos said.



The construction project aims to create a new pedestrian-friendly streetscape, but for now, the work has confined foot traffic to narrow sidewalks and alleys. Just in time for this weekend's game, Monroe Street reopened from St. Antoine Street to Chrysler Drive.

Some fans are adapting to the changes. Emily Gray, visiting from Ann Arbor, appreciated the navigation help.

"They had nice signs and a little map, so you could find where you're going," Gray said.

Lions fan Jeff Handy acknowledges the construction's impact but remains committed to supporting local businesses.

"It's still great, but it's impacting," Handy said.

"It's awesome to be so close to the stadium. Maybe we'll go to the game but if not, we'll be watching the game from around here supporting local business."

Meanwhile, the Lions and Rocket Mortgage held a kickoff block party in southwest Detroit, building citywide excitement for the new season.

"It's going to be really great, man. A lot of energy downtown, so we expect to have a great turnout and hopefully a great game," Lions fan Ernest Love said.

As the Lions rely on their loyal fanbase for success, Greektown businesses are banking on that same loyalty to overcome construction challenges.

"As we all know, we have a very loyal fan base for the Lions as we do for Greektown, and I'm very confident that will not get in the way," Dionisopoulos said.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

