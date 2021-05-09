Grand Rapids-area schools can make own quarantine policies

(AP) — Health departments in some of western Michigan’s largest counties say local schools can make their own COVID-19 quarantine policies. Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Ionia counties said countywide orders have been dropped, although they recommend that schools use state guidelines.

Masks still are required. COVID-19 case trends are improving, and people are getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state health department reported 2,758 new cases Friday and 30 additional deaths. The seven-day case rate was 234 per every 100,000 people.

That still makes Michigan No. 1 in the U.S., but the number is significantly lower than just a few weeks ago.