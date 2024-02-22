Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is now selling its iconic front porch rocking chairs

(WXYZ) — The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is now selling the iconic rocking chairs that sit on its famous front porch.

According to the Grand Hotel website, the rocking chairs will be sold in black, natural wood color and white.

"This is the finest, best built weatherproof rocking chair available anywhere in the world, and is the same model featured on America's Front Porch here at Grand Hotel," the listing reads on the website.

The chair is 34"D x 27"W x 48"H and has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. The chair weighs 37 pounds.

It cost $699, according to the hotel, and you can also pair it with a front porch side table that costs $300.