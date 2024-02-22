Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is now selling its iconic front porch rocking chairs

Photo gallery: Grand Hotel celebrates 130th birthday on Mackinac Island
Copyright Getty Images
Jeff Greenberg
A class field trip outside the Grand Hotel. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)
Photo gallery: Grand Hotel celebrates 130th birthday on Mackinac Island
Posted at 2:02 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 14:02:52-05

(WXYZ) — The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is now selling the iconic rocking chairs that sit on its famous front porch.

According to the Grand Hotel website, the rocking chairs will be sold in black, natural wood color and white.

"This is the finest, best built weatherproof rocking chair available anywhere in the world, and is the same model featured on America's Front Porch here at Grand Hotel," the listing reads on the website.

The chair is 34"D x 27"W x 48"H and has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. The chair weighs 37 pounds.

It cost $699, according to the hotel, and you can also pair it with a front porch side table that costs $300.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book