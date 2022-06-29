LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michigan insurance companies to ensure all women are covered for reproductive healthcare under their policies.

“Today, I sent letters to all of Michigan’s major health insurance providers urging them to take every action possible to fully cover reproductive health care in their plans,” says Governor Whitmer. “With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, Michigan women must know that they can access the care they need, regardless of their insurance provider. I urge every major health insurance provider in Michigan to take action now to ensure Michigan women have coverage for reproductive health care to the fullest extent possible.”

Governor Whitmer goes on to specify in-person healthcare, telehealth care, reduced prerequisites for cost sharing, and extended contracts between insurance providers as ways to support reproductive healthcare for women.

Read Whitmer's full letter below:

Letter to Insurer Sample by WXMI on Scribd

