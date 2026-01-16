Governor Whitmer to deliver her final State of the State address on February 25

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to give her last State of the State address next month.

The term-limited Democrat will address a joint session of the Michigan Legislature inside the State House Chamber on Wednesday, February 25 at 7 p.m. It will be the final time Whitmer to deliver the annual speech before she leaves office at the end of the year.

"I look forward to delivering my 2026 State of the State Address where I will lay out my plan to build on our years of strong, bipartisan progress and strategic, fiscally responsible leadership," said the Governor in a statement. “By working across the aisle, we have cut taxes by a $1 billion for seniors and working families, fed every student free school meals, built thousands of new homes, and made good on my promise to fix the damn roads. I look forward to sharing my vision for how we continue getting things done so everyone can build a brighter future in Michigan.”

Among the topics she is expected to touch on are job creation, education spending, housing investments, and improving student literacy rates.

Whitmer's speech will be carried live on FOX 17's website and social media pages.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube