Governor Whitmer signs MI into Midwest hydrogen agreement

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has entered a multi-state agreement that aims to expedite the growth of the Midwest’s clean hydrogen economy.

The Michigan Infrastructure Office (MIO) says the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will invest in more clean energy, add good-paying jobs and help realize a future that’s free of carbon emissions in agriculture, transportation and industry settings.

“The Midwest will continue leading the future of mobility and energy innovation and has enormous potential for transformative hydrogen investments,” says Governor Whitmer. “The Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition that launched today will accelerate the development of a robust clean hydrogen economy in the Midwest, creating good-paying jobs, cleaning the air, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Michigan and beyond. It will empower us to compete for transformational energy projects and bring big investments to the Midwest.”

The coalition between Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky will work alongside universities to help them compete for funding from the U.S. Department of Energy toward hydrogen production, MIO explains.

We’re also told $8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to establish Clean Hydrogen Hubs.

MIO says the Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits for hydrogen-production operations.

