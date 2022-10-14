Governor Whitmer signs bipartisan bills strengthening public safety, mental health, more

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills that aim to defend public safety, expand polling locations, raise standards for mental health, and consider more clean energy options.

The Michigan governor’s office says Governor Whitmer signed the following bills Friday:

HB 5765: Retired corrections officers can work without losing retirement benefits.

HB 4414: Permits counties and sheriffs to enter a contract with a private establishment to bring those in protective custody to screenings and treatments for mental health.

HB 6071: Increases the number of polling sites.

HB 6019: Establishes a feasibility study on the state’s nuclear energy production.

“These bipartisan bills deliver on a range of kitchen-table issues and are proof of what’s possible when we work across the aisle to put Michiganders first,” says Governor Whitmer. “Together, we are increasing the number of corrections officers, immediately establishing stronger standards for mental health transport for involuntary hospitalizations, increasing the number of polling places available to voters, and conducting a study to determine the feasibility of nuclear energy in Michigan. Let’s keep getting it done and move Michigan forward.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube