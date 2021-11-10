Governor Whitmer signs bill allowing 2-year vehicle registrations

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new bill into law granting reprieve to drivers in the state of Michigan.

House Bill 4117 gives drivers the option of selecting two-year vehicle registrations, saving motorists trips to the Secretary of State’s office, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“The changes that I signed into law today will give Michigan car owners the opportunity to renew their license every two years instead of annually and will provide options for Michigan businesses to renew their special vehicle registration,” says Governor Whitmer. “These changes will build on the many new convenient services offered by the Secretary of State to put Michigan families and small businesses first.”

We’re told Rep. Steven Johnson (R–Wayland Township) sponsored the bill, which can be read here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube