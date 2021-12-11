Governor Whitmer requests for federal funding to ward off invasive carp

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in union with the Council of Great Lakes Governors, is requesting federal monetary resources to fund the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in an effort to curb the presence of invasive carp species.

The governor’s office says the Illinois dam is crucial to preventing silver carp and bighead carp from entering the Great Lakes.

“The Great Lakes are the beating heart of Michigan’s economy, and we are taking action to put Michigan first and protect the Great Lakes,” says Governor Whitmer. “By funding the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, we can protect local economies and key, multibillion-dollar industries that support tens of thousands of jobs including fishing and boating.”

Read the bipartisan letter below:

FINAL Brandon Road Letter - Great Lakes Govs 12.10 by WXMI on Scribd

“Guarding the Great Lakes against the ravages of invasive carp is one of the most urgent tasks for those charged with protecting and managing Michigan’s natural resources,” says Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger. “This proposed funding will help secure a better future for the Great Lakes and for all those who cherish and depend upon them.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube