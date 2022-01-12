Governor Whitmer reminds Michiganders to enroll for 2022 healthcare before Jan. 15

LANSING, Mich. — State leaders are issuing a reminder to residents to enroll for health insurance before the Jan. 15 deadline.

“We know that having comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes and this Open Enrollment is an important opportunity for Michiganders to protect their health and financial wellness while saving money,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment only lasts until January 15, so get signed up as soon as possible to ensure that you and your family have affordable, comprehensive health coverage for the year.”

Visit HealthCare.gov to go over the available insurance plans or call 800-318-2596.

Those with questions are asked to visit the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIF) online or by calling 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

