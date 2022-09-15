Governor Whitmer proclaims September 15-October 15 Hispanic Heritage Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed September 15-October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Michigan.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Hispanic population in Michigan increased in 81 out of 83 counties from 2010-2020. As of 2020, 5.6% of Michigan’s population is Hispanic.

“During Hispanic Heritage Month we honor the Hispanic and Latino communities whose vibrant culture, rich traditions, and entrepreneurial spirit make Michigan a great place to live,” said Governor Whitmer. “We also recognize the Hispanic educators, trailblazers, activists, artists, and beyond who call Michigan home and continue to make valuable contributions to the State of Michigan. And we celebrate the fact that we are a home of opportunity for all and commit ourselves to working together to make Michigan a place where anyone can thrive.”

“As a first-generation, college-educated, Spanish-Speaking Latino Male in the United States, it is important to acknowledge the labor, sacrifice and contributions of people that look like me,” said Florensio Hernandez, who serves on the Hispanic/Latino Commission of Michigan. “This Hispanic population is the largest and fastest-growing population in this country. It has helped shape the culture of the United States and what we consider the “American Culture,” the true melting pot of many ethnicities and experiences.”

“We honor the many achievements of Hispanic Americans and continue our efforts to ensure our state is a welcoming and inclusive place that provides equal opportunities for all,” said Poppy-Sias Hernandez, Office of Global Michigan Director. “We celebrate the contributions of Hispanics in arts, sciences, labor, agriculture, business and civil rights.”

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15-October 15.

