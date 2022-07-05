LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering all state and U.S. flags to be lowered at the state Capitol in remembrance of the victims in the Highland Park shooting.

The Michigan governor’s office says flags will remain at half-staff through Saturday, July 9.

“Michigan mourns today with our Midwestern neighbors in Highland Park, Illinois, after the horrific shooting at their Fourth of July parade,” says Governor Whitmer. “Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who were killed, the dozens still in the hospital, and the entire community that has been impacted by this devastating act of violence.”

We’re told businesses, local governments, schools and residents are encouraged to lower their flags as well.

The state says flags should be raised to full staff on Sunday, July 10.

“We are all still reeling from the tragedies in Oxford, Michigan, Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, and now on our Independence Day, yet another,” Whitmer adds. “We must work together to take commonsense action. For our families and communities, I will work with anyone to reduce gun violence and save lives.”

