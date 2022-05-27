Governor Whitmer orders flags lowered to half-staff Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.

The order applies to American and state flags in the Capitol and all public buildings in Michigan.

"On Memorial Day, we remember the brave Americans who served our nation in uniform and made the ultimate sacrifice," says Governor Whitmer. "These are our neighbors, family, and friends who signed up to put their lives on the line so the rest of us could love in peace and enjoy the freedoms we all hold dear. We owe these fallen men and women a debt that we can never repay for their selfless service to our nation.”

We’re told residents, schools, businesses and local governments are encouraged to lower their flags as well.

The state says flags should be raised to full staff at noon on Monday.

