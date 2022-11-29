Governor Whitmer orders flags lowered Wednesday in memory of Oxford shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in memory of the four Oxford High School students who lost their lives in a massing shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

State residents, schools, businesses, local government buildings and others are encouraged to do the same.

“It’s been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford, one year since a community was changed forever,” says Governor Whitmer. “One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe.”

The Michigan governor’s office says all flags will be raised to full-staff Thursday, Dec. 1.

“As we mark one year since that terrible day, let us reaffirm our commitment to healing and supporting the Oxford Community,” says Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. "On behalf of the state of Michigan, Governor Whitmer and I send our love to the families of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin. We must honor their memory by doing everything that we can to keep all Michiganders safe from harm and supported in every community.”

