Governor Whitmer orders all flags lowered honoring Maine shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all flags to be lowered at the Capitol and all public facilities in Michigan after a mass shooting in Maine left 18 dead and 13 injured Wednesday.

The shooting happened during the evening hours of Oct. 25, police say.

“In the wake of yet another unthinkable tragedy, our hearts go out to the people of Lewiston, Maine,” says Governor Whitmer. “Michiganders know the pain and heartache Mainers are feeling all too well, and we stand with them during this difficult time. We owe it to the victims and their families, and to all who have lost loved ones to gun violence, to take action in every corner of this nation. We must come together to enact sensible gun safety measures and ensure that the constant threat of gun violence no longer defines us.”

All flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.

