Governor Whitmer observes Veterans Small Business Week Nov. 1–5

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is commemorating the efforts of small businesses owned by veterans by recognizing Nov. 1–5 as Veterans Small Business Week!

The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs says the governor has lowered obstacles for veteran entrepreneurs by signing laws that expedite paths to acquiring professional licenses.

“During Veterans Small Business Week, we highlight local veteran-owned small businesses and acknowledge the huge impact veteran business owners have on our economy here in Michigan,” says Governo Whitmer. “Veterans who served our nation in uniform and continue to create prosperity in their communities as small business owners deserve our recognition. I will work with anyone to ensure they have the resources they need to thrive.”

The state says veterans wishing to start their own businesses may be eligible to have certain fees waived. Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

The governor has also declared this November as Veterans and Military Families Month.

Donate to military families here. Other resources are available with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

