Governor Whitmer joins coalition urging Congress to uphold abortion rights

Posted at 5:00 PM, May 03, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined a coalition of 17 governors asking Congress to uphold abortion rights by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act.

This comes after a draft opinion leaked suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

“In September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would make access to abortion as protected by Roe into law. We urge the United State Senate to come together and get this done,” says Governor Whitmer. “This legislation is critical because we are seeing in real-time that legal precedent, no matter how old, is not permanent. We must act at the state and federal level to protect the right to legal abortion.”

Governor Whitmer previously filed a lawsuit asking the Michigan Supreme Court to determine if Michigan’s constitution protects abortion rights.

