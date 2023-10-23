Governor Whitmer highlights veteran-support legislation in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Grand Rapids Monday morning to highlight recently passed legislation helping veterans and their families save money.

The governor signed legislation last week amending the General Property Tax Act. Altogether, Senate Bills 176, 330 and 364 ensures spouses of veterans with disabilities remain eligible for property tax exemptions. Those exemptions continue after spouses’ deaths, according to the state.

She was joined by veterans and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) Director Todd Butler at the Kent County Administration Building.

“I think when you hear the stories of widows and widowers of our veterans who have struggled to just keep the family home, it's important to recognize the huge sacrifice that they've made,” says Governor Whitmer. “We've made a lot of improvements in our policy and support of veterans over the last few years, but I think this is really going to be meaningful for a lot of people.”

Whitmer took the time to thank state lawmakers for their approval of the bill package, adding there's always more that can be done to support Michigan's veterans.

