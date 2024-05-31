Governor Whitmer delivers keynote address at Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered this year’s keynote address at the Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday afternoon. Its focus fell in line with the “Bridging the Future Together” theme.

Whitmer announced Ben Marchionna will assume the role of Michigan’s first chief innovation officer. He will be tasked with ensuring the state is a place where entrepreneurs and innovators are seen and heard.

The governor also highlighted Pitch MI, a new innovation competition encouraging the public to offer ideas for startup companies.

The competition includes a $100,000 prize to the applicant who devises a strategy that would change how state residents get from point A to point B with safety, affordability and efficiency in mind.

Whitmer also signed an executive directive that requires state agencies to make physical equipment available to innovators who need them.

“We have an opportunity to tell the next chapter of our story. Let's get to work building an innovation ecosystem that is the envy of other states,” says Whitmer. “Let's keep growing Michigan's economy and our population. Let's build a bridge to the future and create a more innovative, prosperous and strong Michigan.”

The governor underscored the accomplishments made by her administration since she took office, accentuating her desire for Michigan to be the country’s next Silicon Valley when it comes to mobility innovation.

