Governor Whitmer appointed chair of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers

CLEVELAND — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was appointed chair of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers (GSGP) Friday.

The bipartisan group of leaders, which includes eight state governors and two Canadian premiers, works to promote the growth of the Great Lakes’ economy and preserve its ecosystem.

This year falls on GSGP’s 40th anniversary.

“The Great Lakes define us as Michiganders, shaping our state and supplying drinking water, recreation, and economic opportunity to hundreds of millions of people,” says Governor Whitmer. “My administration has made historic investments to protect the Great Lakes from pollution, build climate resilient infrastructure, and maintain natural resources. The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers is at the forefront of grappling with the challenges we face in the region, from invasive species to the climate crisis. It is a unique honor to serve as chair, and I am excited to continue working to protect and preserve these waters for future generations.”

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule is the strongest in the U.S., adding the state firmly enforces drinking water standards for PFAS.

We’re told the FY 2024 budget includes $600 million allocated to keep drinking water safe and replace lead water lines, among other infrastructure projects.

In addition to Governor Whitmer’s appointment, the group also announced 14 companies pledged to use 100% of fish caught before 2025.

View the full pledge below:

7e Gsgp Great Lakes Fish Pledge With Logos by WXMI on Scribd

Visit the GSGP's website for more information.

