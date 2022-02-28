Watch
Governor Whitmer announces reelection campaign

Posted at 2:33 PM, Feb 28, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her reelection campaign over social media Monday afternoon.

“I’m running for re-election in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me,” Whitmer writes.

“There’s so much as stake in this race,” Whitmer adds, “but I’m ready to fight back.”

