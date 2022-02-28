Governor Whitmer announces reelection campaign

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her reelection campaign over social media Monday afternoon.
“I’m running for re-election in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me,” Whitmer writes.
I'm Gretchen Whitmer — a proud mom, lifelong Michigander, and hardworking governor. I'm running for re-election in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me.
There's so much at stake in this race, but I'm ready to fight back.
— Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 28, 2022
“There’s so much as stake in this race,” Whitmer adds, “but I’m ready to fight back.”