Governor Whitmer announces reelection campaign

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her reelection campaign over social media Monday afternoon.

“I’m running for re-election in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me,” Whitmer writes.

I'm Gretchen Whitmer — a proud mom, lifelong Michigander, and hardworking governor. I'm running for re-election in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me.

There's so much at stake in this race, but I'm ready to fight back.

— Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 28, 2022