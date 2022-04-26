Governor Whitmer announces pending creation of 700 new jobs, 67 in Cassopolis

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the approval for a series of projects that may result in the creation of 700 new jobs through the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF).

The governor’s office says the $330 million investment will, in part, redevelop the former GM Warren Transmission Plant.

“Today’s investment will help us continue growing Michigan’s economy by creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders, building on our leadership in the mobility space, expanding our inventory of development-ready facilities, and supporting vibrant communities,” says Governor Whitmer. “Our unemployment is at 4.4% and we have added 174,000 jobs year over year. Investments like today’s are a testament to what’s possible when we work together to put Michiganders first, grow our talented manufacturing workforce, help communities build thriving downtowns, and provide growth opportunities for innovative businesses.”

We’re told Hydro Aluminum Metals plans to build a new plant in Cassopolis, creating 67 jobs.

