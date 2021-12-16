Governor Whitmer announces more than $1M in grants to 41 small businesses

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced $1,011,057 in funding have been awarded to 41 small businesses in Michigan.

The Michigan governor’s office says the grants will carry on the state’s job growth following the addition of 67,000 jobs over the last quarter.

“The Match on Main grants are helping us put small businesses first and build on the 145,000 jobs we added last year by continuing to invest in our communities and main streets across the state,” says Governor Whitmer. “I am so grateful to our hardworking, innovative small business owners who form the backbone of our economy, create jobs, and help countless local communities thrive.”

We’re told the grant money is projected to add or maintain 75 full-time positions and 153 part-time jobs, with a private investment of over $1.7 million expected to come about as a result of the awarded funds.

“We will continue investing in them as we usher in a new era of economic prosperity for Michigan,” adds Whitmer.

Grant recipients of $25,000 in West Michigan reportedly include:

SJW Corporation/JW’s Food and Spirits (Grand Haven)

601 Browned Butter LLC/Brown Butter Creperie and Café (Grand Rapids)

LORDE Beauty and Cosmetics LLC (Grand Rapids)

Ottomatic, Inc./Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill (Wayland)

Tantrick Brewing Co, LLC (Allegan)

Apothica Teas, LLC (Niles)

Rocket Time Amusements Inc./Rocket Arcade (South Haven)

Rock "N" Road Cycle (South Haven)

144 Broadway LLC/The 144 Market (Cassopolis)

