Gov. Whitmer to sign bill expanding protections to LGBTQ+ members

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
A gay pride flag flutters with the American flag at Seattle's City Hall for the month of June to recognize the LGBTQ community during pride month, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Seattle.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 09:20:08-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign newly passed legislation that will expand protections to members of the LGBTQ+ community in Michigan.

Watch the signing at 3:30 p.m.:

The state House voted in favor of expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA), which has forbidden discrimination based on race, age, sex, religion and other factors since 1976.

Once signed, the law will include those who identify as LGBTQ+ under its umbrella.

The bill passed the House with a 64-45 vote on March 8. Eight Republicans were among those who approved the expanded law.

READ MORE: MI Lawmakers expand Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include LGBTQ+ protections

