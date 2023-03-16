Gov. Whitmer to sign bill expanding protections to LGBTQ+ members

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign newly passed legislation that will expand protections to members of the LGBTQ+ community in Michigan.

The state House voted in favor of expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA), which has forbidden discrimination based on race, age, sex, religion and other factors since 1976.

Once signed, the law will include those who identify as LGBTQ+ under its umbrella.

The bill passed the House with a 64-45 vote on March 8. Eight Republicans were among those who approved the expanded law.

