Gov. Whitmer signs legislation protecting Michigan doctors from attacks

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package Wednesday to protect healthcare workers from attacks in Michigan.

The newly signed legislation raises fines for people who attack physicians with or without the use of weapons, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

We’re told healthcare facilities will be required to put up signs notifying the public of the increased fines.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and health care workers who routinely step up to protect our communities and save lives,” says Governor Whitmer. “Unfortunately, health care workers face rising rates of bullying, viciousness, and violence. These bills will protect health care workers and help Michiganders in the industry, as well as those who are considering a career in health care, know that the state of Michigan has their back. Let’s keep working together to build a Michigan where we treat each other with the kindness, dignity, and respect we all deserve.”

The bills were sponsored by Rep. Mike Mueller (R-Linden) and Rep. Kelly Breen (D-Novi).

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

