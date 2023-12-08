Gov. Whitmer signs bills lowering drug costs, protecting vulnerable adults, more

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package Friday lowering prescription drug prices, keeping vulnerable adults safe and imposing penalties for crimes against religious institutions.

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says the following bills were signed Friday morning:



House Bill 4276 , which boosts transparency and oversight as it relates to prescription drug costs. Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn) sponsored the bill.

House bills 4387 and 4320 , which forbids individuals from sexually exploiting or abusing vulnerable adults. Rep. Sharon MacDonell (D-Troy) sponsored the bill.

House bills 4476 and 4477 , which makes it a crime to desecrate religious institutions and communities. The bills were sponsored by Rep. Noah Arbit (D-West Bloomfield) and Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton), respectively.

House bills 4885 and 4923 , which helps residents obtain correct medication and doses by boosting the permitting protocols for medication aides. The bills were sponsored by Rep. Donovan McKinney (D-Detroit) and Rep. Joseph Aragona (R-Clinton Township), respectively.

House Bill 4082, which renames I-96 between mile markers 76 and 77 to Barry Lyn Hause Memorial Highway. Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Township) sponsored the bill.

“These bills are an important step forward that will lower the cost of prescription drugs and keep more money in Michiganders’ pockets,” says Governor Whitmer. “They build on the work I did earlier in my term to increase pharmacy oversight and protect Michiganders from surprise medical billing. I am also proud to sign bills protecting vulnerable Michiganders from harm and safeguarding religious institutions and communities. Let’s keep working together to build a Michigan we can all be proud of.”

