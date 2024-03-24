Gov. Whitmer meets with MI Nat'l Guard soldiers at pre-deployment ceremony

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to 84 soldiers ahead of their yearlong deployment in the Middle East.

The 272nd Regional Support Group (RSG) of the Michigan Army National Guard will make their way to Iraq and Kuwait before the end of the month to assist with logistics and base operations, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

The governor met with soldiers and their families Sunday at Eastern High School.

“The Michigan National Guard has a reputation of accomplishing the mission with an unmatched level of professionalism and dedication,” says Governor Whitmer. “I was honored to join the soldiers and their families as they prepared to deploy for their next mission overseas. As governor, I will work with anyone to support Michiganders serving overseas and their families back home. Together, we will keep our state and nation safe.”

We’re told the 272nd RSG will head to Texas for training before their journey to the Middle East. This will be the third time the group was deployed since 2008.

“This is not a new mission for most of our soldiers; however, the geography across which we will be working adds a challenging dynamic,” says 272nd RNG Commander U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Austhof. “The logistical support our soldiers will be providing is going to directly impact the morale and welfare of thousands of other service members deployed throughout the CENTCOM region.”

