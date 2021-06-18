Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Gov. Whitmer issues Juneteenth Celebration Day proclamation

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 shows a signed copy of Emancipation Proclamation. The Library, in Springfield, Ill., will mark Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, by displaying the rare signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The copy of the proclamation that's signed by Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward will be displayed between June 15 and July 6. The original document is kept in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. (Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum photo via AP)
Juneteenth Lincoln Museum
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 09:18:34-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Friday declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan.

It comes less than a day after President Joe Biden signed a bill marking the day as a federal holiday.

RELATED: Juneteenth becomes federal holiday after bill receives Biden’s signature

“Juneteenth is an essential day of remembrance and a recognition of how far we still have to go to achieve our ideals of equity and racial justice in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Over the past year, we have had long-overdue conversations about race and equity amidst and unprecedented global pandemic and shocking yet routine instances of violence and discrimination towards communities of color, especially Black Americans. Our racial reckoning reminds us that it is our responsibility, whether we are citizens or public servants, to change our laws and root out systemic racism in every aspect of our society from health care, housing, education, policing and more. I’m proud to declare June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day once again and want to recommit us all to building a more equitable and just Michigan.”

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says that while the holiday is for commemorating progress already made, it is also a recommitment to the work that still needs to be done.

“Far too many Black Americans and other people of color continue to suffer as a result of racism and discrimination that communities of color face every day,” Gilchrist said. “Black Michiganders deserve a state that celebrates, listens to, informs and empowers them.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time