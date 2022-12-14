Gov. Whitmer directs state to take action after passage of Prop 3

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer signed her name to an executive directive on Wednesday, taking the next steps after the passage of Proposal 3.

The executive directive orders state departments and agencies to assess how reproductive rights impacts their respective jurisdictions and then enact protections for reproductive healthcare.

Furthermore, departments and agencies will be required to identify any laws or policies that jar with the soon-to-be constitutional right reproductive freedom,

The governor said she's making the move in anticipation of Proposal 3's enshrinement into the Michigan Constitution on December 24th.

Placed on the ballot following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in June, with upwards of 700,000 valid signatures, Proposal 3 sought to solidify reproductive freedom as a constitutional right in Michigan.

"Every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom," read the proposal in part, a statement that included the right to make decisions about pregnancy.

Proposal 3 passed on Election Day, with 57% of voters casting a "yes" ballot.

"In November, Michiganders of every background made history and sent a clear message: that a woman must be able to make her own healthcare decisions without the interference of politicians in Lansing," said Governor Whitmer on Wednesday.

Whitmer also promised to use "every tool in my toolbox" to defend reproductive freedom in Michigan, saying that the executive directive represents the administration's first step towards doing just that.

