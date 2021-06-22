Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to speak as state fully reopens on Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will speak on Tuesday afternoon, the day the state fully reopens and COVID-19 restrictions are dropped.

WATCH LIVE HERE AT 12 P.M.

Last week, Whitmer announced the state would drop several restrictions, including the capacity restrictions and mask guidelines, on June 22. It's about 9 days ahead of schedule.

Originally, the state had tied reopening to vaccination rates, and we wouldn't get to this point until we were at 70%. Then, the state said it would happen on July 1, before changing it to June 22.

"We’re really hitting this virus on a lot of fronts and we’re in a stronger position now, so we thought it made sense to move forward," Whitmer said on CNN Tuesday morning. "It’s an exciting moment after a long tough year for everyone."

Michigan currently sits at 61.2% of the population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It hit 60% of June 10 and 55% on May 10 as vaccination rates have steadily slowed.

Whitmer was asked why the dates of reopening have changed so often.

"Like so many things since coronavirus came to the United States, we had to be nimble. We followed the science and paid attention to the data, but it was important to recognize that because case rates are so low, we have an opportunity to drop these mandates so people can feel the freedom," she said.

