GM, Wabtec to develop hydrogen powered locomotives

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it has signed a deal to develop railroad locomotives powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and battery system.

GM and locomotive maker Wabtec Corp. signed a nonbinding agreement to use GM battery and hydrogen technology to help railroads cut carbon emissions.

Pittsburgh based Wabtec says it already has built a battery-powered locomotive prototype. Fuel cell locomotives will follow full development of the electric version.

Financial details of the venture were not released.

The companies say in a joint statement that Wabtec’s experience in energy management will help to develop zero-emissions long-haul locomotives.