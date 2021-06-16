Watch
GM, Wabtec to develop hydrogen powered locomotives

GPS 56 from New Zealand, CC BY 2.0 &lt;<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0">https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0</a>&gt;, via Wikimedia Commons
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jun 16, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it has signed a deal to develop railroad locomotives powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and battery system.

GM and locomotive maker Wabtec Corp. signed a nonbinding agreement to use GM battery and hydrogen technology to help railroads cut carbon emissions.

Pittsburgh based Wabtec says it already has built a battery-powered locomotive prototype. Fuel cell locomotives will follow full development of the electric version.

Financial details of the venture were not released.

The companies say in a joint statement that Wabtec’s experience in energy management will help to develop zero-emissions long-haul locomotives.

