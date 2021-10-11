Gift helps U-Michigan put emphasis on environmental justice

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan says it plans to expand environmental justice efforts after a $11.1 million gift.

The school will establish the Tishman Center for Social Justice and the Environment, a scholarship fund and new faculty positions.

The money is coming from Dan and Sheryl Tishman and their NorthLight Foundation.

The Tishmans believe environmental justice "is at the heart of solving the greatest environmental challenges of the day.”

Jonathan Overpeck, dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability, says minorities often are disproportionately affected by air pollution, toxic waste and flooding.