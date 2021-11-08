Get ready for winter weather with these tips from Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. — With winter weather approaching, Michigan State Police is encouraging residents to prioritize winter emergency preparedness.

“As colder months roll in, Michiganders should be prepared, as usual, to prepare for potential frozen pipes, propane shortages and power outages,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “By taking effective precautions, we can all be ready for whatever the Michigan winter wants to throw at us, enjoy the holiday season and keep our families safe and warm.”

The reminders come during Winter Hazards Awareness Week, which is Nov. 7-13, according to a news release Monday.

“Michiganders should take every opportunity to prepare for winter weather before it’s here, bringing with it the potential for frozen pipes, propane shortages and power outages,” said Col. Joe Gasper, state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and director of Michigan State Police. “Taking steps to prepare your home and vehicle in advance of the cold weather can help ensure your family stays safe all winter.”

MSP offered the following tips for preparing your home for winter:

Weatherproof your home by installing weather stripping and caulking and insulating walls, doors and windows.

Insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls, so pipes are less likely to freeze.

Lock in a propane rate now and have a backup heating plan, such as a generator, wood stove or fireplace.

Have gas or oil furnaces inspected by a qualified professional and change the air filter every two to four months.

Have your fireplace and chimney cleaned and inspected. Contact your local fire department for a referral or look for a local inspector online.

Install battery-operated carbon monoxide detectors near sleeping areas. CO poisoning is more common in winter months when furnaces are turned on and portable generators are often used for electricity during power outages.

Clean gutters to prevent ice dams from forming. Roof ice dams can cause water to build up, leading to interior damage.

Clear storm drains along the curb to enable water to drain. If plugged, water has the potential to go into low-lying areas and flood basements.

Have an emergency preparedness kit stored safely in your house that includes water, nonperishable food, a first aid kit, extra batteries, a battery or hand-crank powered radio, emergency lighting or flashlights, extra blankets and warm clothing.

To prepare your vehicle for winter: