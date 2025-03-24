Gas prices jump 15.7¢ in Grand Rapids, 8.6¢ across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A jump in fuel prices is most evident in Grand Rapids, but Kalamazoo and Lansing both saw hikes this week according to GasBuddy.

Here are the average prices for major cities in our area:

Grand Rapids: $3.22/gal (+15.7¢)

Kalamazoo: $3.18/gal (+13.8¢)

Lansing: $3.17/g (+12.9¢)

Van Buren and Newaygo Counties boast the lowest average price in West Michigan ($3.119 and $3.112, respectively), with Muskegon and Allegan Counties pulling up in second place (about 6¢ higher), while Kent, Ottawa, Ionia, Barry, Kalamazoo, and Clahoun Counties all coming in at an average at $3.20/gal or above.

You can find info in your county by using the Gasbuddy Fuel Insights Map.

According to the fuel data analysis site, the national average has gone up 6.3¢ in the last week to an average of $3.08/gal, which is down from 1 month ago and stands 42.5¢ less than a year ago.

""For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen, driven by the final step in the transition to summer gasoline across wide portions of the country," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "This increase has nothing to do with politics or tariffs— which remain paused for now— but is instead the result of seasonality, and is something that happens almost every year."

De Haan says the data recognizes the annual concerns over refinery maintenance are taking a back seat to economic worries, and demand is soft at the moment.

"However, for those in the Northeastern U.S. who have enjoyed relatively low gas prices compared to the national average, the final step in the transition to summer gasoline is still a few weeks away," De Haan explained. "Once it occurs, they too will likely see prices rise. For areas that have already completed the switch, ongoing economic uncertainty will likely prevent further major increases— for now."

Gasbuddy takes its data from over 11 million price reports every week, covering about 150,000 gas stations across the country.

